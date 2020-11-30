Baba Amte's granddaughter Sheetal Amte dies by suicide

Social worker Sheetal Amte, who was also the granddaughter of late activist Baba Amte, died by suicide on November 30 in Anandvan in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, according to reports.

Sheetal Amte-karajgi, who was the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the Maharogi Sewa Samiti (Leprosy Services Committee) was under stress for the past few days, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

Earlier reports had suggested that she had made some allegations against the trustees and activists of the leprosy service committee in Anandvan during a Facebook Live session. However, she had reportedly deleted the Facebook Live later.

A statement issued by the Amte family had refuted the allegations.

Note: If you need help, please call the Centre’s 24x7 mental rehabilitation helpline KIRAN on 1800-599-0019; or TISS 24x7 helpline on 022-25521111.