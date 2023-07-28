Soaring turmeric, ginger prices hit domestic supplies and exports

Turmeric export for FY23 reached 1,70,085 tonnes valued at Rs 1,667 crore.

Erratic weather conditions, supply shortfall and hoarding have all led to an unprecedented rise in the prices of two key spices - turmeric and ginger – the bulk of which go for domestic consumption.

The demand for turmeric overseas has also been on the rise, especially after the outbreak of the pandemic, thanks to greater health awareness and increasing popularity of nutraceuticals. As a result, turmeric exports have climbed up in the last few years.

Turmeric prices crossed Rs 100 per kg after harvest early this year and have galloped to Rs 135 per kg, double that of last year. ``The drying of turmeric after harvest was affected by unseasonal rains which damaged a part of the stock. This caused the prices to rise. And now heavy rains have disrupted sowing for the next crop in Maharashtra and Telangana, two of the largest producers. Overall sowing is down by 50 percent, which has pushed up the prices further,’’ says U Karthik, Director of Asian Spices.

With turmeric prices hovering in the range of Rs 60-70 per kg in the last few years many farmers had shifted to other remunerative crops. As per Spices Board data, turmeric production in India was 11,61,025 tonnes in 2022-23, down 5 percent from the previous year. High export demand and rising domestic consumption have shrunk supply to a large extent.

Turmeric export for FY23 reached 1,70,085 tonnes valued at Rs 1,667 crore. The volumes are up by 11 percent and value by 9 percent from the previous year.

``The rains have been delayed by one month and there is a shortage of seeds. Only in July the producing regions have been getting rainfall. The sowing may get over by the end of August,’’ says R V Ravishanker, President of the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association. Tamil Nadu was the biggest producer of turmeric about a decade ago. But its output has decreased over the years.

According to Karthik, much of the sowing should be over by July. Late sowing seldom gives good returns during harvest. Besides, many traders have stocked turmeric in cold storages, aggravating the shortage. ``Maybe they are waiting to book profits when the prices rise further,’’ he says. Turmeric prices in coming months will depend on the stock situation and the progress in sowing.

Ginger supplies down

In the case of ginger too, hoarding is rampant, with production falling short and prices surging. ``Most of the cold storages in Karnataka are packed to capacity,’’ says Mahesh Joshi, Managing Partner of Indian Commercial Company, which has been in the ginger business for over half a century.

Both fresh and dry ginger have good consumption in the country. While fresh is used as a vegetable, the latter is used more by the curry masala makers and by ayurvedic companies, besides exports. Dry ginger prices are 5 to 6 times higher than those of fresh ginger. India is the biggest ginger producer of the world.

Spices Board figures show only about a 3 percent shortfall in production at 24,31,521 tonnes in 2022-23. But traders reckon it could be much more. Fresh ginger prices have doubled to Rs 80 per kg while dry ginger, which was selling in the range of Rs 250-270 per kg, has soared to Rs 350 per kg, the highest in recent times.

``At this rate it is not viable for the farmers to make dry ginger from fresh ones. This has resulted in higher import of dry ginger into India from Nigeria at cheaper rates. Nigerian ginger is 100 percent organic too,’’ says Joshi.

High prices have also hit dry ginger exports which have plunged by 66 percent year-on-year to 50,885 tonnes in FY23. Bangladesh, the principal buyer of Indian ginger, has slowed down its purchases. Nigerian and Chinese dry ginger, selling at half the price of the Indian variety, have been dominating the global market.

According to Joshi, high prices have pushed farmers to sow more ginger for the next season particularly in Odisha, Assam and the North-Eastern states, indicative of a bumper crop next year. ``If the traders fail to release the stock from the cold storages now, the higher arrivals and the liquidation of the stock could lead to a crash in ginger prices towards the end of the year,’’ Joshi points out.