Snake bites push Meghalaya to experiment delivery of medicines using drones

Bites by venomous snakes and the subsequent deaths caused by them have pushed Meghalaya to experiment with drones to deliver life-saving drugs to remote areas of the state, according to the report by the Hindu.

According to the 2017 National Health Profile of the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, snakebites claimed 1,770 lives across north-eastern states in 2016. According to the report, Tripura and Meghalaya claimed the highest number of victims, with 404 deaths in each state.

Despite this, according to research conducted by a team of herpetologists, the availability of anti-snake venom medicines for over 4 crore people in the region was only 0.004 percent in 2016.

"Access to life-saving drugs, such as anti-venom vials, has been a major issue in Meghalaya," Calvin H. Kharshiing, Planning Advisor of North Eastern Council (NEC), which looks after the economic and social development of the region, told the newspaper.

"The number of snakebite cases is one of the reasons behind trying out drones for carrying medicines to remote areas," Kharshiing added.

About a week ago, the NEC initiated a pilot project on drone delivery of medicines and blood. The project is being undertaken as a collaboration between the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) and North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC).