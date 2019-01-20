App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smuggled gold worth Rs 66.27 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Based on specific intelligence, DRI sleuths intercepted the passenger who arrived by a flight from Indore at 00:40 am on January 20, a release from the DRI's (Hyderabad Zonal Unit) said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Smuggled gold weighing nearly 2 kgs and valued at Rs 66.27 lakhs was seized from a passenger who arrived at the international airport on January 20, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI sleuths intercepted the passenger who arrived by a flight from Indore at 00:40 am on January 20, a release from the DRI's (Hyderabad Zonal Unit) said.

During the search, he was found carrying foreign-marked gold bars weighing a total of 1996.70 grams, worth Rs 66.27 lakhs, which was concealed in his shoes, it said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the passenger had retrieved the gold from inside the flight, where it was earlier left behind by another passenger who was travelling on an international leg from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram, the officials said.

Further investigation is on, the officials added.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #gold smuggling #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.