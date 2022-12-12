 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smuggled gold seizures hit 3-year high at 3,083 kg; Kerala accounts for maximum cases

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

Gold seizures across the country have gone up this year when compared to 2,383 kg seized in the 2021 calendar year and 2,154 kg in 2020. In 2019, 3,673 kg of gold was seized.

Gold seizures by enforcement agencies have hit a three-year high of 3,083 kg in November this year, with Kerala accounting for the maximum cases of smuggled gold seized, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In 2022 (up to November), 3,083.61 kg of gold was seized in 3,588 cases.

In Kerala, 690 kg of the yellow metal was seized in 948 cases in 2022, up from 587 kg in 2021 and 406 kg in 2020. In 2019, 725 kg was seized.

Besides Kerala, states which account for high gold seizures this year till November 2022 are Maharashtra (474 kg in 484 cases), Tamil Nadu (440 kg in 809 cases), and West Bengal (369 kg in 214 cases).

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Customs field formations and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) keep constant vigil and take operational measures, such as passenger profiling, risk-based interdiction and targeting of cargo consignments, non-intrusive inspection, rummaging of aircraft and coordination with other agencies to deter gold smuggling.