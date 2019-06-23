App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smriti Irani warns officials of dilly-dallying with Amethi residents' problem

She also warned them that the failure on this count will not be tolerated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Smriti Irani on June 23 asked Amethi's district administration officials to ensure that the problem of any person reaching them from her constituency is resolved within a week.

She also warned them that the failure on this count will not be tolerated.

"You all should not only focus on completing paperwork but the real benefits of welfare schemes should reach people. The people's problems should be redressed in one week," said Irani.

"If someone is coming to you with a problem, it means all is not well," the new Amethi Lok Sabha MP, who unseated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his home turf in last election, added.

related news

Irani was addressing officials at a meeting with them in the district collectorate.

In the meeting, Smriti took stock of the government schemes' implementation and asked officials to take necessary steps to deal the stray cattle problem being faced by farmers.

This was the second day of Irani's first planned visit to Amethi after her election to Lok Sabha from here last month.

Earlier she had airdashed to Amethi to reach her slain political aide Surendra Singh's village to meet the bereaved family members. She had also given shoulder to Singh's bier.

Smriti earlier on June 22 thanked her constituency residents for electing her as their Lok Sabha representative and promised to work "impartially" for them irrespective of who voted for her and who did not.

"I thank people of the constituency for electing me by discarding 'naamdar' (Rahul Gandhi) and choosing development (over other considerations). He (Rahul) used to remain missing for five years after getting elected and people used to search him from here to Delhi but could not find him," she said on June 22.

"The people's decision and their message have gone across the world. They have elected a woman from a modest family. I will serve them honestly," she vouched.

First Published on Jun 23, 2019 04:20 pm

