App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smriti Irani urges people to reaffirm commitment towards 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

Observed on October 11 every year, this day aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by girls, the need for their empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani urged people to work towards ensuring gender parity in the society and reaffirm their commitment towards Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme on the occasion of International Girl Child Day on Friday.

Observed on October 11 every year, this day aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by girls, the need for their empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

"On International Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our commitment towards 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and work towards ensuring gender parity in our society," Irani said in a tweet.

Close
The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme aims to address the issue of decline in child-sex ratio in critical districts through an awareness campaign as well as multi-sectoral interventions, which include registration of pregnancies in first trimester, increased institutional deliveries, and prohibition of sex- determination.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Smriti Irani

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.