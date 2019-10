Smriti Irani urges people to reaffirm commitment towards 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani urged people to work towards ensuring gender parity in the society and reaffirm their commitment towards Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme on the occasion of International Girl Child Day on Friday.

Observed on October 11 every year, this day aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by girls, the need for their empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

"On International Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our commitment towards 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and work towards ensuring gender parity in our society," Irani said in a tweet.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme aims to address the issue of decline in child-sex ratio in critical districts through an awareness campaign as well as multi-sectoral interventions, which include registration of pregnancies in first trimester, increased institutional deliveries, and prohibition of sex- determination.