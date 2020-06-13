App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smriti Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Addressing a virtual rally by the Delhi unit of the BJP, Irani expressed her condolences to the people who have lost their loved ones in the pandemic and assured them that the party workers will be ready to assist them whenever needed.

PTI

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday thanked the people of Delhi for supporting the Narendra Modi government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and assured them that the prime minister was standing with them as always during the challenging times.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the first year of its second term, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the front-line workers as warriors and helped strengthen the resolve of the people to fight the pandemic.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the first year of its second term, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the front-line workers as warriors and helped strengthen the resolve of the people to fight the pandemic.

She said the government through its Vande Bharat initiative helped 1.75 lakh Indians reach their homes and ran 4,300 Shramik Special trains carrying lakhs of migrant workers to their native places.

India has been resolute in its fight against the pandemic that has hit the entire world hard. Because of the efforts of the government, the nation was in a better position in tackling the virus compared to other countries, the Union minister said.

"I wish to congratulate the people of Delhi for standing shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to assure them that he stands with them resolutely as he did during earlier challenges," Irani said.

Free ration for three months, direct benefit transfer of Rs 20,000 crore in Jan Dhan accounts of 20 crore poor women, eight crore gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojna and Rs 3 lakh crore package for micro, small and medium enterprises sector were some of the steps the Modi government took to help people hit by the pandemic, she said.

Irani lauded the Delhi BJP workers for providing food and ration to one crore people and distributing 10 lakh face masks and 38 lakh sanitisers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She also hailed Union Health minister and the BJP's Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan for strengthening the healthcare system.

Citing the Supreme Court's Ayodhya Ram Temple verdict, the abolition of Article 370 provisions and triple talaq, the Union minister said, "The past six years have witnessed growth of the country in every aspect and filling of the potholes in the road of development left behind in previous 70 years."

"This journey will continue till development reaches everyone," she said.

The Jan Samvad virtual rally was also addressed by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and in-charge of party affairs and its national vice president Shyam Jaju who accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of "failing" to tackle the pandemic in the city.

Nearly 50 lakh people were expected to have connected to the virtual rally broadcast through social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, Delhi BJP general secretary and convenor of the event Kuljeet Chahal said.

The rally was broadcast on all official social media platforms of the BJP. It was also broadcast on Twitter and Facebook accounts of nearly 1,000 social media influencers, including Delhi BJP MPs and leaders having a huge number of followers on these platforms.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #BJP #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Smriti Irani

