App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi spar on Twitter over ruling on permanent commission for women officers

The landmark Supreme Court judgment to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army and deem them eligible for command posts has sparked off heated debates in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Smriti Irani, on February 18, hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in response to a tweet where he wrote that the ruling NDA government "disrespected" women by arguing that female Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service officers in command positions.

Irani accused the Congress party of “twiddling its thumb” when it was in power and also addressed the party’s former head as “Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewane”. Asking Rahul Gandhi to ensure his team fact-checks before posting anything on social media, she wrote:

Gandhi had written:

The tweet was in response to the landmark Supreme Court judgment to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army and deem them eligible for command posts.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Indian army officers #Permanent Commission #Union Minister Smriti Irani

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.