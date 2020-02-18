Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi spar on Twitter over ruling on permanent commission for women officers

Union Minister Smriti Irani, on February 18, hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in response to a tweet where he wrote that the ruling NDA government "disrespected" women by arguing that female Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service officers in command positions.



आदरणीय बेगानी शादी में अब्दुल्ला दीवाने,

It was PM @narendramodi Ji who announced Permanent Commission for Women in Armed Forces, thereby ensuring gender justice & @BJPMahilaMorcha took up this issue when your Govt. twiddled its thumbs. Tweet से पहले टीम को बोलो check kare https://t.co/DQhm3tRc0g — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 17, 2020



The Govt disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men.

I congratulate India’s women for standing up & proving the BJP Govt wrong. https://t.co/B67u5VNkrK Close February 17, 2020

Irani accused the Congress party of “twiddling its thumb” when it was in power and also addressed the party’s former head as “Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewane”. Asking Rahul Gandhi to ensure his team fact-checks before posting anything on social media, she wrote:Gandhi had written:The tweet was in response to the landmark Supreme Court judgment to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army and deem them eligible for command posts.