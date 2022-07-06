Smoke detected in IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight after landing; DGCA initiates probe

Representative image

Smoke was detected by crew members of an IndiGo flight after it landed in Indore, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on July 6, adding that the incident is being investigated.

The flight, which had taken off from Raipur, had landed in Indore on July 5. All passengers and crew members on board were safe, the officials noted.

“A Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight (A320Neo aircraft) was reported by the cabin crew to have smoke coming out from its cabin during Taxi In after landing, yesterday, July 05," news agency ANI quoted a DGCA official as saying.

IndiGo was yet to react to the incident by the time preliminary reports had emerged.

The incident was reported on a day when the aviation sector regulator issued a notice to SpiceJet, another leading low-cost carrier, over "poor safety oversight".

The show cause notice was issued following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes in the last 18 days.

SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice said.

"The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents were related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins," it added.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that passenger safety is paramount. "Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected," the minister said in a tweet.

SpiceJet had, on July 5, reported that its Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi in the wake of a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

The airline also said that its freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata in July as the pilots realised after taking off that its weather radar was not working.

Other technical difficulties SpiceJet has been plagued with include smoke being seen in the cabin of its flight from Delhi to Jabalpur on July 2. According to preliminary investigations, there was an oil leak in one of the engines of the Q400 aircraft, which is most likely what caused the smoke in the cabin.

On June 25, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft halted its take-off roll at Patna airport when the plane's fuselage door warning light illuminated. The alert was discovered to have originated from the luggage door at the back of the airplane.

