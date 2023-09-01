Smiths Detection introduces advanced baggage screening system in India

Smiths Detection is a leading player in threat detection and security screening technologies.

Smiths Detection on Friday said its advanced cabin baggage screening system based on Computed Tomography (CT) technology will be available in India. The company is a leading player in threat detection and security screening technologies.

In a statement, the company said the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX system will help improve passenger throughput and overall experience at airports by no longer requiring passengers to place electronic devices, chargers, and liquids, among other items, into separate trays outside of their carry-on baggage.

Earlier, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued an advisory requiring the installation of 3D computed tomography X-ray machines at pre-departure security check points at all Indian airports with an annual traffic of more than five million passengers, the release said.

According to the release, a majority of the airports are using Smiths Detection equipment to screen passengers' carry-on and checked baggage.