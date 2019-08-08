App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smart City project: Jaipur officials hold discussions with US experts

The meeting was attended by American urban development experts, along with US embassy officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As part of their efforts to develop Jaipur as a smart city, Mayor Vishnu Lata and officials held discussions with American experts on August 8.

The meeting was attended by American urban development experts, along with US embassy officials.

They shared their experience of Washington DC with the officials belonging to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Smart City project.

Close

The Jaipur mayor had said on August 6 that around 50,000 saplings would be planted in the city besides the introduction of electric buses to curb pollution.

The mayor had said that the Jindal group was given the contract to produce electricity from the waste.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 11:50 am

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.