Smart City project: Jaipur officials hold discussions with US experts

As part of their efforts to develop Jaipur as a smart city, Mayor Vishnu Lata and officials held discussions with American experts on August 8.

The meeting was attended by American urban development experts, along with US embassy officials.

They shared their experience of Washington DC with the officials belonging to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Smart City project.

The Jaipur mayor had said on August 6 that around 50,000 saplings would be planted in the city besides the introduction of electric buses to curb pollution.