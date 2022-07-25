English
    Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured; DGCA begins probe

    On Monday, a single-seat trainer plane crashed in the Pune area of Maharashtra, injuring its female pilot, according to the police. According to a police official, the incident happened in Kadbanwadi in the Indapur tehsil at around 11.30 am.

    PTI
    July 25, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    Image Source : RAJEEV SINGH/INDIA TV

    A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and its woman pilot suffered injuries, police said.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Twitter. "The trainee aircraft crash in Indapur, Pune District is unfortunate. No fatalities have been reported. Praying for the recovery of injured pilot, Ms Bhavika Rathod," the minister added.

    The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am, a police official said. The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had taken off from Baramati airport in Pune, he said.

    Rathod received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said. The aircraft was damaged, he added.

     
    PTI
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.