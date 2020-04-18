App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Slight decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in last 3 days: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing an online media briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, Kejriwal said that out of 2,274 samples tested, only 67 people tested positive for the novel virus on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said there had been a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the last three days and hoped that it would reduce further in the coming days.

Addressing an online media briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, Kejriwal said that out of 2,274 samples tested, only 67 people tested positive for the novel virus on Friday.

A few days earlier, the daily tally of infections ranged between 180 and 350.

The chief minister also appealed to people living in containment areas to follow rules and don't step out of their homes.

"Some people have been seen on streets in containment areas. Yesterday, 26 members of one family tested positive for coronavirus in an area in Jahangir Puri which has been declared as containment area," Kejriwal said.

He also said that 71 containment areas have so far been identified in the national capital.

On Friday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,707, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 06:58 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.