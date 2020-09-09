Slideshow | What are open-book exams? Common misconceptions dispelled

The are also certain misconceptions related to open-books exams. The most common one is that there is no need to study for such tests, which is not true. It is important to understand and be familiar with the course material. (Representative image)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University has conducted one phase of open book examinations, with the second phase set to begin on September 14.

Open-book exams permit you to keep notes, texts or resource materials with you during an examination, according to University of New South Wales, Australia. Such tests usually assess your ability to find and use information for problem solving. Students are often required to present structured arguments and solutions.

There are also certain misconceptions related to open-books exams. The most common one is that there is no need to study for such tests, which is not true. It is important to understand and be familiar with the course material.

The second misconception is that open-book exams are easier. But the questions usually require application and interpretation of the information, rather than plain reproduction of facts.

Another misunderstanding is that you can copy from your textbook, notes and other reference material. But that would qualify as plagiarism. Students are typically asked to find, interpret and apply the information in the sources, the UNSW said.