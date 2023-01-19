 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sleeper version of Vande Bharat train will be designed to travel at 220 km per hour: Officials

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

The chair car Vande Bharat Express trains will be replaced by Shatabdi Express in a phased manner, while the sleeper version is going to be an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains, officials said.

The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express train, which has become a centre of attraction among railway passengers, will be designed to travel at a speed of 220 km per hour, officials said on Thursday.

These aluminum-made sleeper version trains, however, will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks, they said.

The chair car Vande Bharat Express trains will be replaced by Shatabdi Express in a phased manner, while the sleeper version is going to be an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains, they said.

The Railways has issued a tender for 400 Vande Bharat trains and the work will be approved by the end of this month, they said.

Some of the initial lot of such trains could also be sleeper versions of the indigenously made trains, according to officials.

Four major domestic and foreign companies have come forward for the production, officials said.