Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav dismisses speculations, says sleeper class will continue

The Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav on October 15 dismissed speculations related to doing away with sleeper coaches. He said the aim of the railways is to make travel in AC coaches more affordable.

"We will continue with sleeper class coaches. There's absolutely no ambiguity related to it. We are increasing the speed of trains on the Indian railway network. Soon, trains on the New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi- Kolkata routes will run at 130 kmph. Work for upgradation of these tracks to enable trains running at 160 kmph has also started. Since we are increasing the speed of the trains, passengers travelling will face discomfort in sleeper coaches. So, we have decided to make a new AC-3 tier coach and we will introduce it next year. Our aim is to make AC travel more affordable for the citizens and fare will be between that of AC-3 and sleeper class," he said.

The news of Railways planning to do away with sleeper coaches had triggered a wave of speculations on social media.

Addressing mediapersons, Yadav informed that freight revenue up to October 13 has witnessed a jump of 11 percent compared to the same period last year with one of the highlights being loading of 126 automobile rakes, an increase of over 68 percent.

The protests by farmers in Punjab have led to a disruption in rail services. Yadav said the services will resume when the situation returns to normalcy.

"We are monitoring the situation and are constantly in touch with the state government and the Home Ministry on this issue. At any power plant, the situation is not so critical and whenever we feel the situation is conducive, we will resume services," he said.

Yadav also said the new timetable will be implemented when regular train services will resume and it is difficult to tell a time period when it will come into effect.

On the National Rail Plan 2030, Yadav said the draft report is ready and the final report will be out in December.