App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Skymet expects normal monsoon in 2019, says probability of El Nino is 50-60%

Speaking about delayed and deficient monsoon, Sharma said that normally El Nino is linked with the poor performance of the monsoon.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Country's only private weather forecasting agency, Skymet on Thursday said that monsoon rains in India are expected to be normal in 2019 and probability of El Nino is 50-60 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, GP Sharma, president of meteorology & climate change, said, "El Nino probability is on the rise now. According to our earlier projection, it was reaching the peak in the month of December and early January and thereafter, the projections were likely to decline and it did decline also. Then from the last week of February and almost the entire March so far, it is on the rise."

Speaking about delayed and deficient monsoon, Sharma said, "Normally El Nino is linked with the poor performance of the monsoon. Around 80 percent of the cases are like that and 60 percent go to droughts also. The only difference this time is this is an evolving El Nino. Normally, the evolving El Ninos are more punishing in terms of the monsoon than devolving ones. They could be a little soft, but then definitely there is a chance that they could lead to below normal monsoon. Since the El Nino conditions are there, they will remain till the onset of the monsoon. So the start is going to be a little slow."

Source: CNBC-TV 18
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 09:35 pm

tags #India #Monsoon 2019 #Skymet

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures; abolish angel ta ...

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Skymet sees normal monsoon in 2019, says probability of El Nino is 50- ...

Wall Street higher as US-China talks progress, GDP growth cut caps gai ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Palladium slumps six percent as slide from record high gathers steam

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Nationalism vs Garibi Hatao 2.0: BJP's aspirational narrative may get ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T open beta brings improved photo editor, weathe ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Hardik Pandya cameo takes MI t ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.