SJVN upscales power generation capacity target to 50,000 MW by 2040

SJVN | SJVN has received 70 MW grid connected solar power project in Gujarat. The company will develop solar power project including arrangement of land with long term connectivity with grid. Tariff of the electricity supplied will be Rs 2.21 per KWh and power generated from this project will be procured by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for 25 years. This news came in after market hours on March 30. The stock closed 5.96 percent higher at Rs 26.65 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 28.65 on February 19, 2021, and a low of Rs 19.10 on June 17, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 10,472.90 crore.

State-run power producer SJVN Ltd on February 2 announced that it has doubled its target of installed electricity generation capacity to 50,000 MW by 2040. Nand Lal Sharma, the Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, in a statement said that SJVN has upgraded its Shared Vision to 5,000MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW by 2040.

According to the statement, this revision has resulted from the addition of multiple projects in its portfolio and an already established repute of successfully operating and implementing Mega Hydro Projects in India and abroad.

After hydro, the company has successfully added varied business verticals and forayed into thermal, solar, wind power generation, power transmission and power trading.

Earlier, Vision of 5,000 MW installed capacity by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2025 and 25,000 MW by 2040 was formulated and set out 31st Raising Day of SJVN on May 24, 2018.

During the last three years, the business development of the company has gained pace and made rapid strides.

"Relentless efforts of SJVNites has led to Company Portfolio of more than 16000 MW. The growing portfolio of SJVN has necessitated this upward revision of Shared Vision," Sharma said.