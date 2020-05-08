App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarogya Setu promoting ‘illegal’ e-pharmacies, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch while seeking PM Modi’s attention

Mahajan also tagged commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and health minister Harsh Vardhan in his tweet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Swadeshi Jagran Manch co-convener Ashwani Mahajan
Swadeshi Jagran Manch co-convener Ashwani Mahajan

Ashwani Mahajan, the face of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), has sought the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant who is allegedly promoting e-pharmacies with Aarogya Setu app. These e-pharmacies, according to him, are functioning “illegally” in India.

Mahajan posted a tweet on May 7, seeking the attention of PM Modi. In the tweet, Majahan asked PM Modi to see that the NITI Aayog CEO was “promoting e-pharmacies with Aarogya Setu app which are ILLEGALLY functioning in India.”

In the tweet, Mahajan further said, “it’s unfortunate that this app for fighting #ChineseVirus is made to serve foreign-funded E Pharmacies.(sic)”

Close

He also tagged commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and health minister Harsh Vardhan in his tweet.

related news


He attached a screenshot of Kant’s tweet in which he says that the “Aarogya Setu app now brings to you Online Medical Consultations (call and video), Home Lab Test and ePharmacy.

Mahajan further attached a copy of a Delhi High court order dated December 12, 2018, in the Zaheer Ahmed versus Union of India and others cases.

“Respondents are injuncted from online sale of medicines without licence and the respondents are directed to ensure that the same is prohibited forthwith until further orders,” the court order stated.

Aarogya Setu app helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus and its symptoms.

PM Modi has been urging people to download the app, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 11:29 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Madhya Pradesh updates labour laws: All you need to know about what has changed

Madhya Pradesh updates labour laws: All you need to know about what has changed

Coronavirus lockdown | Mall owners say one-size-fits-all approach for rent waiver may not work

Coronavirus lockdown | Mall owners say one-size-fits-all approach for rent waiver may not work

SBI shuts Kolkata LHO wing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SBI shuts Kolkata LHO wing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.