Aarogya Setu promoting ‘illegal’ e-pharmacies, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch while seeking PM Modi’s attention

Ashwani Mahajan, the face of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), has sought the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant who is allegedly promoting e-pharmacies with Aarogya Setu app. These e-pharmacies, according to him, are functioning “illegally” in India.

Mahajan posted a tweet on May 7, seeking the attention of PM Modi. In the tweet, Majahan asked PM Modi to see that the NITI Aayog CEO was “promoting e-pharmacies with Aarogya Setu app which are ILLEGALLY functioning in India.”

In the tweet, Mahajan further said, “it’s unfortunate that this app for fighting #ChineseVirus is made to serve foreign-funded E Pharmacies.(sic)”

He also tagged commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and health minister Harsh Vardhan in his tweet.



Respected @narendramodi ji Please see CEO @NITIAayog is promoting E pharmacies with #ArogyaSetuApp which are ILLEGALLY functioning in India. It’s unfortunate that this App for fighting #ChineseVirus is made to serve foreign funded E Pharmacies. CC @PiyushGoyal @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/eSKdDNapTx

— ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) May 7, 2020

He attached a screenshot of Kant’s tweet in which he says that the “Aarogya Setu app now brings to you Online Medical Consultations (call and video), Home Lab Test and ePharmacy.

Mahajan further attached a copy of a Delhi High court order dated December 12, 2018, in the Zaheer Ahmed versus Union of India and others cases.

“Respondents are injuncted from online sale of medicines without licence and the respondents are directed to ensure that the same is prohibited forthwith until further orders,” the court order stated.

Aarogya Setu app helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus and its symptoms.

PM Modi has been urging people to download the app, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus.