Size matters, toll collection revamp to consider weight, distance travelled by vehicle

The government is planning a revamp of the toll policy to make the process of collection more efficient by charging the levy based on the actual time and distance covered by a vehicle on highways, business newspaper the Mint has reported.

The rationale behind the move is that differently sized vehicles put different stress on road infrastructure and shouldn't have to pay the same toll.

The tolling policy is based on the number of axles the vehicle has, whereas the new one will factor in the size and the weight of the vehicle.

The idea is to levy based on how much space a vehicle occupies and how much weight it puts on the road infrastructure, resulting in faster wear and tear of roads, an official told the Mint.

During a discussion in Parliament in March, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that toll tax would not be levied at collection points located within 60 km of each other.

The relaxation will come into effect after a period of three months, Gadkari said.

"Toll collection points that fall within 60 km of another toll booth will be closed in the next three months," Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha. The issue was again raised by the Opposition in August during the monsoon session.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced the government's aim to automate toll collection, earlier in September. The government is conducting a pilot project for an automatic number plate recognition system with a view to reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas and charging vehicle owners for the exact distance of cars driven on the tolled highways, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

"The ministry of road transport and highways is conducting a pilot project of automatic number plate recognition system (Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras) to enable automated toll collection without stopping the vehicles. With this new technology, we want to achieve two objectives--free flow of traffic on toll booths and pay as per your use," he said, without giving further details.

In September, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said car buyers in the national capital would get a road tax rebate of up to 25 percent if their old vehicle has been scrapped.

To avail rebate, car buyers need to submit the deposit certificate issued to them during the scrapping of the old vehicles. While the rebate will be up to 25 percent for cars bought under the non-transport category, the same would be up to 15 percent for transport vehicles, Gahlot said.