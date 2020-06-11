App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Six-year-old dies after mistakenly eating explosive in Tamil Nadu, 3 arrested

The 6-year-old boy reportedly mistook the gelatin stick for a snack and consumed it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A six-year-old boy died in Tamil Nadu’s Alagarai village after biting into a country-made explosive he mistook for a snack.

The child bit into a gelatin stick that was procured by his father Boopathi for fishing. Boopathi and his friends had gone fishing in the Cauvery River earlier, where two of the three gelatin sticks were used up. The unused one was kept at the victim’s home.

Vishnu Dev, the deceased child, was playing in the house when he chanced upon the explosive. After he bit into the explosive thinking it was a biscuit, it went off inside his mouth, injuring him grievously.

The noise alarmed the elders in the house and the child was rushed to a medical facility for treatment, but he succumbed on the way, reported The New Indian Express.

Three persons, including the child’s father, were arrested later for completing the final rites of Vishnu Dev without informing the authorities about the unfortunate incident, fearing the consequences. They were arrested under the Explosives Act, 1884, and on charges of causing the death of a child.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #explosive substance #fishing #Tamil Nadu

