Six Supreme Court judges catch Swine Flu infection: Report

Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud, on February 25, announced that six judges of the apex court are suffering from an H1N1 virus infection.

According to an NDTV report, a meeting has already been held by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde to find out what remedial measures can be taken to prevent further spread of the disease.

Justice Chandrachud has reportedly advised CJI Bobde to carry out the inoculation of all Supreme Court workers, while Justice Arun Mishra advised one of his senior colleagues to not come to work if he is feeling unwell.

In light of the sudden spurt of Swine Flu cases, Justice Mishra later announced, “It is a request to everyone here (in the SC), do not come to work if you are not feeling well.”

CJI Bobde also met Dushyant Dave, president, Supreme Court Bar Association, who said,“The Chief Justice is very concerned. The government will likely be setting up a dispensary in the Supreme Court for vaccination.”

Notably, the symptoms of Swine Flu, which include fever, sore throat, etc, are similar to that of common cold. However, the mortality rate of Swine Flu is far higher than seasonal influenza and often leads to viral pneumonia.