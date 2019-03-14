App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Six states urge AICTE to disallow setup of new engineering colleges there from 2018

Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have also petitioned AICTE to impose a temporary ban on capacity expansion in existing institutes.

Representative image
As the trend of large number of vacant seats in technical programmes continues, six states are said to have written to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) urging it to disallow establishment of new engineering colleges in these states from 2018, reports Indian Express.

Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have also petitioned with AICTE to impose a temporary ban on capacity expansion in existing institutes. Engineering makes up for 70 percent of technical education seats in India.

AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe has agreed to the suggestions of four of the six states (Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana) who have backed their plea with reasons and proposed a perspective plan. Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh still remain under consideration.

There are 3,291 engineering colleges(and 15.5 lakh BE/BTech seats) across the country, 51 percent were vacant in 2016-17, according to AICTE data.

In 2016-17, more than 50 percent of the engineering seats in Madhya Pradesh were vacant while three quarters of the BE seats were vacant in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the AICTE enrolment data,  crisis in engineering education was at its worst in Haryana at 74 percent engineering seats being vacant in 2016-17. In its letter addressed to AICTE, the technical education department of Haryana has estimated that almost 70 per cent of its BTech seats were left vacant even in the current academic year.

Reasons for the vacant seats include bad infrastructure and no regulation which led to there being little to account for in terms of the technical labs and faculty.

This, and the fact that a BE or BTech degree fails to generate employment anymore has meant there has been a devaluation in the preference of students vying to pursue the degree.
First Published on Dec 28, 2017 01:36 pm

tags #education #India #Politics

