Six labourers killed after wall collapses in Pune

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident occurred near Sinhgad College campus on July 1 night
Six labourers were killed and at least two injured after a wall collapsed on their makeshift shelters in Ambegaon area here, officials said on July 2.
According to the fire brigade officials, the incident occurred near Sinhgad College campus on July 1 night."As per information, the wall collapsed on the makeshift shelters of labourers in which six people died and two-three others were injured," he said.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 09:00 am