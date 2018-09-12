App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 03:15 PM IST

Six labourers injured in explosion in petro-chemical factory

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least six labourers died while two others were seriously injured in an explosion in a petro-chemical factory here Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, one labourer is still missing. The blast took place around 8 am when the boiler of the factory was being repaired.

"There was a blast in the Mohit Petro-Chemical Factory located on Nagina Road. In the blast, labourers Balgovind, Ravi, Lokendra, Kamalveer, Vikrant and Chetram died. Two labourers were brought to a hospital in a serious condition. One labourer is said to be missing." Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar Singh said.

"As per information gathered so far, the boiler of the factory was not functioning for the past few days. Today, while it was being repaired, there was a blast in the boiler while welding work was going on," he said.

Singh said efforts are on to trace the owner of the factory.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, and conveyed his condolence to the family members of the deceased.

The UP chief minister also instructed officials that proper medical treatment should be given to the injured persons, a government spokesperson said in Lucknow.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 03:10 pm

