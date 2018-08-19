App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Six labourers die, 5 injured in wall collapse in Punjab

Around 10-15 labourers were working on the site this morning when the wall suddenly collapsed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Six labourers died and five were injured today after the wall of an under-construction rice sheller collapsed at Lakhanpur village here today, police said.

Around 10-15 labourers were working on the site this morning when the wall suddenly collapsed.

"Four labourers were killed on the spot while two others later succumbed to their injuries.

"Others were taken to Khamano Civil Hospital from where five were referred to a hospital in Chandigarh," a police official said.

related news

Police said the deceased have been identified as Jagjit Singh, Manjit Singh, residents of village Lakhanpur (Khamano); Premshawar, Raghvir Singh, residents of village Farour (Khamano); Ranvir Singh and Harpreet Singh, residents of Dhuri.

The injured who were referred to Chandigarh were Jasvir Singh, Harbhjan Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwant Singh and Makhan Singh.

After receiving information about the incident, Khamano Station House Officer Navdeep Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Paramjit Singh reached the spot and supervised rescue and relief operations.

Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP also reached the site and expressed grief over the incident. He said the structure was unsafe and stern action should be taken against guilty.

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alka Meena said prima facie, negligence on part of the contractor and the owner has come to light.

"The police is thoroughly investigating the incident and a case would be registered against guilty," she said.
First Published on Aug 19, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.