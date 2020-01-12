App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Six dead in explosion at chemical factory in Palghar, Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: ANI

At least six persons were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on January 11 evening, police officials said.

Boisar is over 100 km away from Mumbai.

The under-construction plant of Ank Pharma, where the explosion took place, is located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Kolwade village, officials said.

According to Palghar Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh, six persons died while seven were injured in the incident. Earlier, a local police official had put the death toll at 8.

The blast, which took place during the testing of some chemicals around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, and window panes of some houses in the surrounding area shattered, officials said.

The under-construction plant building collapsed after the explosion.

The rescue operation was underway till late at night. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, a statement from his office said.

The chief minister was monitoring the relief and rescue operation himself, it added.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had been called for rescue operations, officials said.

First Published on Jan 12, 2020 07:47 am

tags #India

