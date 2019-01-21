Eight dead,17 rescued as boat capsizes in Karnataka

Eight bodies were recovered by the Indian Navy and India Coast Guard after a ferry boat with 26 persons capsized near Karwar, news agency ANI has reported.

Of the 26 persons reported on the boat, 17 people have been rescued, 8 bodies have been recovered and search is underway for the one person still missing, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The boat capsized when it was returning from Kurumagada island in the Arabian sea to the Karwar beach, police said on January 21.

According to the police, there was an annual fair at the Kurumagada island, where the Narsimha Swamy shrine (dedicated to Lord Vishnu's incarnation Narsimha) is located.

"Nearly 1,000 people had gone there to take part in the fair. While returning to the beach, the boat carrying at least 24 passengers capsized," police said.