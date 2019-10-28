App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Six civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Six civilians were injured on October 28 when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, police said.

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

"#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature," Kashmir Police said on Twitter.

First Published on Oct 28, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JK

