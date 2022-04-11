English
    Six charred to death after blast at chemical plant in Gujarat

    The blast on Sunday night took place in a hub for chemical and petrochemical manufacturing units at the state’s Dahej industrial estate, but its cause was not immediately clear.

    Reuters
    April 11, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    A massive blaze touched off by an explosion at a chemicals plant in India’s western state of Gujarat charred to death at least six people before it was brought under control, authorities said on Monday.

    The blast on Sunday night took place in a hub for chemical and petrochemical manufacturing units at the state’s Dahej industrial estate, but its cause was not immediately clear.

    "The factory has been completely gutted," said Rajendrasinh Gohil, a police officer in Dahej.

    "Six people were charred to death."

    Fire officials said they had brought under control the flames at the Om Organic manufacturing plant, about 230 km (140 miles) south of the state’s commercial city of Ahmedabad.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 12:27 pm
