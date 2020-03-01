App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Situation remains peaceful in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi

Security personnel have been holding regular talks with locals to maintain communal harmony.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The situation in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning remained peaceful with heavy police deployment in the areas which witnessed communal riots.

Security personnel have been holding regular talks with locals to maintain communal harmony.

"The situation is under control now. There is adequate force deployed in all the areas of the northeast district. We are holding talks with locals and are trying to rebuild confidence in them," a senior police official said.

No untoward incident has been reported from the district over the past two days, he said. Police are also urging residents to not pay attention to rumours on social media and report them to authorities.

related news

Soon after taking charge on Saturday, acting Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava said his priority is to restore peace and ensure communal harmony in the national capital, which earlier this week witnessed its worst riots in three decades. Shrivastava was given the additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner with effect from Sunday, following Amulya Patnaik's retirement.

Police have also started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community in order to build confidence among them.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties have been damaged. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #CAA #Delhi

