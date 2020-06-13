App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Situation on borders with China under control: Army chief

We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks which was followed up with meetings at the local level between commanders of equivalent ranks, " he told reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade here.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Army chief General M M Naravane on Saturday said the situation on India's borders with China was under control and expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue will settle all the perceived differences between the two countries. "I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control.

We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks which was followed up with meetings at the local level between commanders of equivalent ranks, " he told reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade here.

Naravane said the ongoing dialogue will sort out all the perceived differences between the two countries.

Close
"As a result a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue that we are having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest," the Army chief said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 11:49 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In a first in Kerala, Apheresis procedure used to administer plasma to COVID-19 patient

In a first in Kerala, Apheresis procedure used to administer plasma to COVID-19 patient

India's COVID-19 cases jump from 2 lakh to 3 lakh in 10 days as it records worst daily spike

India's COVID-19 cases jump from 2 lakh to 3 lakh in 10 days as it records worst daily spike

Coronavirus | World witnesses new normal, with robots & social distancing norms post lockdown

Coronavirus | World witnesses new normal, with robots & social distancing norms post lockdown

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.