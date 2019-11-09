Situation normal in Delhi after Ayodhya verdict, sensitive areas under vigil

Police personnel deployed outside the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in Delhi. A Constitution bench, headed by the CJI, will pronounce the verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case on November 9. (Image: ANI)

No untoward incident was reported in Delhi following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, even as police continue to remain alert to deal with any law and order situation, officials said on Saturday.

Parts of Delhi saw some tension as the judgement was being read out but situation normalised as the day progressed. According to police, there were no reports of any untoward incident in the city.

Shops and other commercial establishments remained open in areas around the Jama Majid, Old Delhi, Seelampur, Jafrabad, New Usmanpur, and other localities having significant Muslim population.

Business in Jafrabad, known for jeans and jacket manufacturing, was also like a routine affair and sounds of sewing machines resonated the congested lanes indicating normalcy.

At several places, people were seen discussing the apex court order and most heaved a sigh of relief as the long-pending order was finally delivered.

They, however, said the issue should now be put to rest and the government must focus on generating employment, and there should be no more politics over it.

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Nawazuddin Abbas, who has been selling tea near Jama Masjid for the last 30 years, said the Hindus and Muslims share good relations and there has been no violence in the area off late.

"Muslims understand that the Ayodhya matter has been used a political tool to gain in elections. As the matter has now settled, there should be no politics over it," he said.

Ahead of the verdict, the police had issued prohibitory orders and heightened security as precautionary measures. Drones for surveillance were also used in northeast Delhi, which has a few communally sensitive areas.

Senior police officers were assessing the security situation in several areas and women police personnel were also seen patrolling on their scooters in several parts of the city.

In a warning to mischief-mongers, the Delhi Police had said it was keeping a strict vigil on social media.

Many schools remained closed following the Delhi government's advisory late on Friday night.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal welcomed the verdict, saying the judgement ended the decades-old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

The Delhi units of the BJP and the Congress urged people to maintain peace and harmony after the verdict.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari termed the judgment as "unprecedented and historic" and said it was not a victory or defeat of anyone.

The Delhi Congress passed a resolution, saying the party honoured the Supreme Court judgment.

"Constitution of the country is supreme for the Congress. The party honours the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue," its Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said.

He urged Congress workers and leaders to ensure harmony and brotherhood in their neighbourhoods, and maintain restraint when commenting on the verdict.