Situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi 'under control': NSA Doval

The situation in the riot-hit northeast Delhi "is under control", National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said after he held a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Police and visited some of the affected areas on Wednesday afternoon.

At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

Doval, who has been tasked with checking the violence, held a meeting with the top brass of the Delhi Police at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) in Seelampur.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa, newly-appointed special CP S N Shrivastava, Special CP (Law and Order) Satisha Golcha and DCP of northeast Delhi Ved Prakash Arya were among those present in the meeting that lasted just over 30 minutes.

This was Doval's second visit to the office. He had visited the office and met senior officers on late night on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Doval went Jaffrabad and Maujpur to take stock of the situation. He interacted with locals and assured them about ensuring peace in the area.

"The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing their job and is alert," he told reporters.