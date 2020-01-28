Situation in J&K along LoC, in hinterland under control: New Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Saini

Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, Saini said the Army was prepared for all challenges.
The new Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen S K Saini on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir along both the Line of Control and in the hinterland are under control.
Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, Saini said the Army was prepared for all challenges.
"Ceasefire violations have gone up last year. We're fully geared up to meet challenges that come across," he said.
He also said removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, capacity development along the Northern borders will be among his priorities."New structures like Chief of Defence Staff created. Aligning the Army headquarters with them to create further jointness will be my priorities" Lt Gen Saini said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.