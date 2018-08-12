Situation in flood-affected Kerala 'very serious': Rajnath Singh

He assured the state government of all help from the Centre to meet the challenges posed by the unprecedented floods.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh made an aerial survey of two rain-ravaged districts of Kerala and said the situation in the state was "very serious".
The minister was speaking to reporters at the airport here after conducting the aerial survey of Idukki and Ernakulam districts.
