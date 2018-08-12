App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Situation in flood-affected Kerala 'very serious': Rajnath Singh

He assured the state government of all help from the Centre to meet the challenges posed by the unprecedented floods.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh made an aerial survey of two rain-ravaged districts of Kerala and said the situation in the state was "very serious".

He assured the state government of all help from the Centre to meet the challenges posed by the unprecedented floods.

The minister was speaking to reporters at the airport here after conducting the aerial survey of Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

 
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 06:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.