Situation along eastern border with China stable but unpredictable as boundary undefined: GOC-in-C

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

The Eastern Command takes care of the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors.

(Representative Image)

The situation along the eastern border with China is "stable" but "unpredictable" due to the absence of delineation of boundaries, said General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita.

Lt Gen Kalita also stated that the Army is constantly monitoring the activities across the border and is well prepared to meet any emerging challenges.

"The whole problem stems from the fact that the border between India and China is not clearly defined. There are different perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which lead to problems.