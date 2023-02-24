 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Sitharaman seeks multilateral coordination to tackle debt vulnerabilities

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

The minister was speaking at the first session of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on international financial architecture, sustainable finance and infrastructure.

In a separate session on the financial sector, Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised on the need to foster tech innovation while balancing associated risks. (PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday stressed on the need for multilateral coordination to deal with the rising debt vulnerabilities of many developing countries, and welcomed G20 nations' support in building a coordinated global policy on cryptocurrencies.

Sitharaman also sought views on how multilateral development banks like the IMF and World Bank can be strengthened to address shared global challenges of the 21st century while maintaining a focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and poverty eradication.

The minister was speaking at the first session of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on international financial architecture, sustainable finance and infrastructure.

In a separate session on the financial sector, she emphasised on the need to foster tech innovation while balancing associated risks.