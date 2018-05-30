App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sitharaman reviews border security situation in Nagaland

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today reviewed the security situation at forward posts of the Assam Rifles, along the India-Myanmar border, in Mon district of Nagaland.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today reviewed the security situation at forward posts of the Assam Rifles, along the India-Myanmar border, in Mon district of Nagaland. Sitharaman, who arrived in Nagaland yesterday on a two-day visit, also interacted with the commanders operating on the ground, a release issued by the PRO, Defence said.

Accompanied by Lieutenant General Gopal R, the general officer commanding of the Army's Spear Corps, she assessed the border management operations at the forward posts, it said.

The Spear Corps is headquartered in Rangapahar, Dimapur.

The commanders briefed her about the prevalent conditions under which the Army units function along the international border, the release said.

The minister, after a comprehensive assessment of the forward posts, expressed "immense satisfaction" over the "high standards of professionalism and dedication" displayed by the units, it said.

Sitharaman also met state government functionaries, representatives of other security agencies and local community leaders during her visit to the district, it said.

She thanked them for their cooperation in maintaining security in the area, it added.

Yesterday, the defence minister had visited the Spear Corps Zone in Dimapur, where officers briefed her about the counter-terrorist operations.

Defence sources said Sitharaman was unable to visit other international border areas in Nagaland owing to inclement weather conditions.
First Published on May 30, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.