    Sitharaman meets UK Trade Secretary; discuss investment, FTA

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met UK Trade Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch and discussed bilateral investment and free trade agreement (FTA).

    PTI
    August 26, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met UK Trade Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch and discussed bilateral investment and free trade agreement (FTA).

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary Ms. Kemi Badenoch briefly exchanged views and also reaffirmed the commitment by both sides for taking the ongoing negotiations on India-UK #FTA and India-UK #BIT to an early conclusion, the finance ministry tweeted. During the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral investment and trade issues of mutual interests. Earlier in the day, Sitharaman also met European Commission Executive vice president V Dombrovskis and discussed bilateral economic and financial issues of mutual interests. 

    In their interactions, FM Nirmala Sitharaman and Mr. Valdis Dombrovskis
    exchanged views on ongoing consultations for India-EU Investment Protection Agreement #IPA and India-EU Free Trade Agreement #FTA, the ministry tweeted.

    Tags: #finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman #FTA #India
    first published: Aug 26, 2023 02:02 pm

