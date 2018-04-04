App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 04, 2018 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sitharaman meets Russian counterpart; discusses ways to strengthen def co-op

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today met her Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu and discussed defence cooperation between the two countries with a focus on military technical cooperation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today met her Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu and discussed defence cooperation between the two countries with a focus on military technical cooperation.

Sitharaman is on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security here. This is her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the Defence Minister.

"In order to reinforce defence cooperation between India and Russia with a focus on military technical cooperation, Smt @nsitharaman meets H E Army General Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, Russia in Moscow," the official Twitter handle of the Defence Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, she met Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and discussed strategies to strengthen defence production cooperation between the two countries.

Their discussion focused on enhancing defence production cooperation and creating synergy between the defence industries of the two countries, it added.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.