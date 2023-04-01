 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIT to question TSPSC Secretary, member in paper leak case on April 1

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

According to a senior police official on Friday, notices have been issued to the TSPSC Secretary and the member asking them to appear before the SIT for examination as witnesses today.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Secretary and a member of the constitutional body to appear before it on April 1, in connection with the question paper leak case.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy made a representation to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to probe into the money laundering angle in the leak of question papers of Group-I Preliminary examination and other exams conducted by TSPSC.

In a related development, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila was prevented by the police from "besieging" the TSPSC office here in protest against the "callousness and delay in conducting a fair investigation to protect the big fish involved" in the case, a party release said.