 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

SIT formed to probe train fire that claimed 3 lives

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Following the announcement by the CM, Kerala DGP Anil Kant ordered constitution of an 18 member SIT led by Malappuram Crime Branch SP P Vikraman, the State Police Media Center said in a statement.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File image)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the fire incident onboard a train, which led to the loss of three lives including an infant, in Kozhikode district of the state.

Following the announcement by the CM, Kerala DGP Anil Kant ordered constitution of an 18 member SIT led by Malappuram Crime Branch SP P Vikraman, the State Police Media Center said in a statement.

Kant told the media that the probe in the case would be under the direct supervision of Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.The state Police Chief directed the SIT to complete the inquiry and submit a report as soon as possible.

The accused, whom the police identified as hailing from Uttar Pradesh, is yet to be arrested.The accused had on Sunday night set fire to the people inside one of the compartments of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express.