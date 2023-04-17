 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIT formed to probe Atiq's murder, assailants shifted from Prayagraj jail

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

The shifting of the shooters to the Pratapgarh District Jail was done on administrative grounds, officials said.

Atiq Ahmed

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf, even as the three assailants who shot the two brothers were shifted from the Prayagraj Central Prison to a Pratapgarh jail on Monday.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma.

"The investigation of the case pertaining to the murder of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf is being carried out by the SHO of Shahganj police station," said a statement issued by Sharma on Sunday night.