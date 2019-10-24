Sirsa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sirsa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sirsa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sirsa constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Sirsa is an Assembly constituency in Sirsa district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 77.8% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 77.04% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Makhan Lal Singla won this seat by a margin of 2938 votes, which was 2.04% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 144207 votes.
Gopal Kanda won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6469 votes. IND polled 115867 votes, 32.92% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am