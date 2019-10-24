Sion Koliwada Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sion Koliwada Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sion Koliwada Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sion Koliwada constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sion Koliwada is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sion Koliwada Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 52.73% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 40.19% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Captain R Tamil Selvan, won this seat by a margin of 3738 votes, which was 2.79% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 134022 votes.Shetty Jagannath Achanna won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18023 votes. INC polled 116687 votes, 39.11% of the total votes polled.
