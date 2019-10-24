Sinnar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sinnar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sinnar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sinnar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sinnar is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 71.52% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.96% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajabhau (Parag) Prakash Waje won this seat by a margin of 20554 votes, which was 10.45% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 196771 votes.Kokate Manikrao Shivaji won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 2830 votes. INC polled 156097 votes, 48.45% of the total votes polled.
