Sinnar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sinnar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sinnar is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sinnar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 71.52% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.96% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajabhau (Parag) Prakash Waje won this seat by a margin of 20554 votes, which was 10.45% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 196771 votes.