App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Single standard GST rate was stupid idea till recently, now govt's declared goal: Chidamabaram

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on December 24 had hinted at further rationalisation of the GST by merging the 12 and 18 percent slabs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former finance minister P Chidambaram attacked the Centre over its alleged change in stance on the Goods and Services Tax regime, saying that till yesterday a single standard GST rate was a stupid idea, but was now the "declared goal" of the Modi government.

The senior Congress leader's sharp criticism of the government comes days after the GST council at its 31st meeting slashed tax rates for 23 commonly-used items. The rates were reduced from 18 percent to 12 and 5 percent respectively.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on December 24 had hinted at further rationalisation of the GST by merging the 12 and 18 percent slabs. He had also accused the Congress of oppressing the country with a high indirect tax rate of 31 percent.

Hitting out at the government, Chidambaram said, "Until yesterday a single standard rate of GST was a stupid idea. Since yesterday, it is the declared goal of the government!"

"Until yesterday capping GST at 18 percent was impracticable. Since yesterday, the Congress party's original demand of an 18 percent cap is the declared goal of the government," he said in a series of tweets.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 06:51 pm

tags #GST #India #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.