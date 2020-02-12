App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Singing national anthem mandatory in Maharashtra colleges from February 19

The state government will issue a notification asking colleges to begin their work with the national anthem from February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said the technical and higher education minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Singing the national anthem will be made compulsory in all colleges of Maharashtra from February 19, cabinet minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday.

The state government will issue a notification asking colleges to begin their work with the national anthem from February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said the technical and higher education minister.

Addressing a press conference here, Samant said, "We had taken a decision about the national anthem a few days ago. As per the decision, proceedings in colleges in the state should start with the national anthem."

Close

"The decision to make the national anthem mandatory in colleges was taken unanimously and accordingly, a notification to this effect will be issued," the minister said.

related news

He said considering even 50 per cent attendance in colleges, at least 15 lakh students will sing the national anthem before start of their classes.

Also, the national anthem will be played at various programmes organised at college and university levels, said Samant, who was in Pune to attend review meetings related to the ministry.

Last month, the Shiv Sena-led government had made it compulsory for school students to read out the preamble of the Constitution during morning assemblies from January 26.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.